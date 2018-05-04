English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Constable Dupes Youths of Rs 40 Lakh With Fake Recruitment, Arrested
Giving details of the racket, police said Pradeep would fish gullible unemployed candidates from remote villages in Rajasthan, Haryana and UP and bring them to Amit Kumar, who would take Rs 5 lakh from them to get the recruitment process started.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: An Indian Army constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly duping unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs in the armed forces.
Amit Kumar, who was posted at the Army unit of 20 Balwan near Palam in Delhi, was the mastermind while two others - Pradeep and Sandeep – helped him, police said. The trio had duped at least two people out of Rs 20 lakh each, officials said. There could be more victims, they added.
Police said Kumar is being questioned to ascertain how the total amount involved the whereabouts of his two aides.
Giving details of the racket, police said Pradeep would fish gullible unemployed candidates from remote villages in Rajasthan, Haryana and UP and bring them to Kumar, who would take Rs 5 lakh from them to get the recruitment process started.
Kumar would also conduct fake fitness tests in Delhi Cantonment and conduct a medical examination at the Base Hospital with the help of Sandeep, who worked there.
Thereafter, the victims would have to clear a "final selection round". For each round, the accused would take anything between Rs 2 to 5 lakh, officials said.
Kumar would then hand over a fake Indian Army joining letter. The posting was always outside Delhi.
Once the victim reached the destination, no one would receive or induct them. When they made calls back to the accused, their phones were found to be switched off.
Two such victims, who were cheated of over Rs 20 lakh each, filed a police complaint that led to the arrest.
Also Watch
Amit Kumar, who was posted at the Army unit of 20 Balwan near Palam in Delhi, was the mastermind while two others - Pradeep and Sandeep – helped him, police said. The trio had duped at least two people out of Rs 20 lakh each, officials said. There could be more victims, they added.
Police said Kumar is being questioned to ascertain how the total amount involved the whereabouts of his two aides.
Giving details of the racket, police said Pradeep would fish gullible unemployed candidates from remote villages in Rajasthan, Haryana and UP and bring them to Kumar, who would take Rs 5 lakh from them to get the recruitment process started.
Kumar would also conduct fake fitness tests in Delhi Cantonment and conduct a medical examination at the Base Hospital with the help of Sandeep, who worked there.
Thereafter, the victims would have to clear a "final selection round". For each round, the accused would take anything between Rs 2 to 5 lakh, officials said.
Kumar would then hand over a fake Indian Army joining letter. The posting was always outside Delhi.
Once the victim reached the destination, no one would receive or induct them. When they made calls back to the accused, their phones were found to be switched off.
Two such victims, who were cheated of over Rs 20 lakh each, filed a police complaint that led to the arrest.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning