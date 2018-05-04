Army Constable Dupes Youths of Rs 40 Lakh With Fake Recruitment, Arrested

: An Indian Army constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly duping unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs in the armed forces.Amit Kumar, who was posted at the Army unit of 20 Balwan near Palam in Delhi, was the mastermind while two others - Pradeep and Sandeep – helped him, police said. The trio had duped at least two people out of Rs 20 lakh each, officials said. There could be more victims, they added.Police said Kumar is being questioned to ascertain how the total amount involved the whereabouts of his two aides.Giving details of the racket, police said Pradeep would fish gullible unemployed candidates from remote villages in Rajasthan, Haryana and UP and bring them to Kumar, who would take Rs 5 lakh from them to get the recruitment process started.Kumar would also conduct fake fitness tests in Delhi Cantonment and conduct a medical examination at the Base Hospital with the help of Sandeep, who worked there.Thereafter, the victims would have to clear a "final selection round". For each round, the accused would take anything between Rs 2 to 5 lakh, officials said.Kumar would then hand over a fake Indian Army joining letter. The posting was always outside Delhi.Once the victim reached the destination, no one would receive or induct them. When they made calls back to the accused, their phones were found to be switched off.Two such victims, who were cheated of over Rs 20 lakh each, filed a police complaint that led to the arrest.