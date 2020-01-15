Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Army Day 2020 Parade Underway, First-Time Woman Adjutant to Lead All-Men Contingents

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat were present on the occasion.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
Army Day 2020 Parade Underway, First-Time Woman Adjutant to Lead All-Men Contingents
72nd Army Day celebrations at the Army Parade ground in Delhi. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday.

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat are present on the occasion.

Army's Captain Tania Shergil, the first woman Parade Adjutant, is set to lead all-men contingents at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt, officials said.

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark Lt Gen K M Cariappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.

This is the 72nd Army Day and it is the first time that a chief of defence staff is attending it.

