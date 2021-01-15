Army Day 2021: 15 Officers, Soldiers to be Honoured with Sena Medals; Meet the Bravehearts

The Sena Medal is an honour awarded to those in the Indian Army who have done individual acts of exceptional bravery and courage. On Army Day 2021, 15 soldiers and officers in the Army will be given the Sena Medals.

Here are the names of all the bravehearts who will be felicitated on January 15 on the occasion of Army Day. Five officers are being awarded this medal posthumously.

Major Ketan Sharma who was martyred on June 16, 2019 during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag will be awarded a Sena Medal posthumously. In the operation, he saved the life of his colleague along with killing a terrorist.

On November 30, 2019, Naib Subedar Tsewang Gialshan attained martyrdom after he saved the life of a soldier who was trapped in an avalanche at the Kansing post of Siachen Glacier.

Naik Sandeep Singh succumbed to his injuries after getting hurt in a cordon and search operation. He killed two terrorists in the operation.

Sepoy Rambir also became a martyr while trying to save the life of a colleague on August 1, 2019 in a cordon operation at J&K.Grenadier Hari Bhakar was martyred on March 23, 2019 at the Line of Control after causing damage to the enemy.

Major Gooty Balaji Niranjan will be given the Sena Medal for hovering the helicopter for 20 minutes during a rescue operation. Major Krunal Thakre will get a medalfor killing a terrorist in a forward area of the valley. Another officer, Major Archit Goswami will be awarded for killing a terrorist in August 2019 in J&K.

While Major Sachin Andotra will be awarded a medal for killing two terrorists in J&K, a Sena Medal will be given to Major Aman Singh for killing a terrorist at the LoC.

Captain Abhishek Katoch and Subedar K. Laldingliana are going to get the Sena Medals for eliminating two terrorists from the valley. Lance Havildar Pawar Vikas Vasant who killed three terrorists at the LoC will also receive a Sena Medal.

Naik Surendra Singh Rautela eliminated a terrorist and subdued another from a heavily populated area and will receive the Sena Medal today.Sepoy Rajpal will be given the Sena Medal by getting too close to the enemy for saving the life of a colleague during enemy fire.