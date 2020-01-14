Army Day: What You Should Know About the Day Celebrating India's Brave Soldiers

Army Day is celebrated every year across the country on January 15. This year’s Army day celebrations will be different as a fourth-generation woman army officer is going to spearhead an all men contingent on January 15. Captain Bhavna Kasturi, marking a departure from the convention, led an all men contingent on Republic Day 2019. Army Day is celebrated to honour our brave soldiers who serve the country selflessly, sometimes, laying down their lives.

As the country is gearing up to observe the 72nd Army Day, here is what you should know about this special day.

Even after the Independence, our Army did not have an Indian chief; instead it was led by British Army officers. On January 15, 1949, then Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army General Sir Francis Butcher handed over the charge to then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa, giving Army its first Indian chief. A decorated Army officer, Field Marshal KM Cariappa spearheaded Indian forces during 1947 India-Pakistan war. This year, Captain Tania Shergill from the Corp of Signals will be leading an all men contingent on Army Day. Shergill was inducted in March 2017 from Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Her father and grandfather also served in the Indian Army. The main event takes place at Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment. The ceremony begins with Indian Army chief taking the salute. Soldiers are accorded Sena medals for their service to the nation. However, Army Day is observed at all Army Command headquarters across the country. Indian Army soldiers take out a parade and arsenals are put on display. This year, Army will exhibit the BhaMos Missiles, BLT T-72 ‘Bharat Rakshak’ tank, Advanced Light Helicopters, and the 155mm Soltum Gun.

