.
1-min read

Army Defuses Two Missile Shells Fired by Pakistani Troops Along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The shells have been defused by Army engineers in a forward area along the LoC in Poonch district. Pakistan has been resorting to heavy mortar shelling along the LoC for the past over one month.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Army Defuses Two Missile Shells Fired by Pakistani Troops Along LoC in J&K's Poonch
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Jammu: The Army on Wednesday defused two anti-tank guided missile shells fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The shells have been defused by Army engineers in a forward area along the LoC in Poonch district, they said.

Pakistan has been resorting to heavy mortar shelling along the LoC for the past over one month.

