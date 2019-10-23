Army Defuses Two Missile Shells Fired by Pakistani Troops Along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: The Army on Wednesday defused two anti-tank guided missile shells fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The shells have been defused by Army engineers in a forward area along the LoC in Poonch district, they said.

Pakistan has been resorting to heavy mortar shelling along the LoC for the past over one month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.