1-min read

Army Detains 3 Rashtriya Rifles Jawans Over Killing of Fellow Soldier Aurangzeb

The three are being questioned over charges that they "shared information of Aurangzeb's movements", which helped the militants abduct him after he set out from the camp for his home in Poonch.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Army has detained three personnel of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of fellow soldier Aurangzeb by militants in June last year.

Sources told CNN-News18, that the three are being questioned over charges that they "shared information of Aurangzeb's movements", which helped the militants abduct the jawan after he set out from the camp for his home in Poonch.

An Indian Express report identified the personnel as Abid Wani, Tajamul Ahmad and Adil Wani. "Two are from Pulwama and one is from Kulgam. Their role came up during the investigation into the killing of Aurangzeb," IE said quoting its sources.

Aurangzeb of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was abducted and killed by terrorist in Pulwama district when on way home for Eid. He was part of Major Rohit Shukla's team that gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.

The Army jawan had boarded a private vehicle in Shopian for Rajouri. Terrorists intercepted the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan. His bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district.

His 15-year-old brother Aasim had said, "My brother (Aurangzeb) was on his way to Poonch in a private vehicle. He was talking to me. I heard a shout ordering the vehicle to stop. I thought there was some checking. I never imagined militants were kidnapping my unarmed brother."

The brutality of the killing had shaken everyone to the core and thousands had attended his funeral.

He was conferred the Shaurya Chakra posthumously on Independence Day last year. Two days ago, his father joined the BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Jammu.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
