Army Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Delhi, Contact Tracing Begins
After the army doctor posted in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, the place where he worked was sanitised, said official sources.
An army doctor posted in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, official sources said. Following this, the place where he worked has been sanitised, they said.
"One army doctor in Delhi today tested positive. The contact tracing has been started," a source said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday increased to 1,561 with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, taking the toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi to 30, according to the Delhi government authorities.
