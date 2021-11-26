Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; Pakistan Terrorist Killed

The Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and has killed a Pakistani terrorist, a defence spokesperson said on Friday. Alert Army troops detected the infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in a forward area of Bhimber Gali on late Thursday night, the spokesperson said.

They foiled the infiltration bid and eliminated a Pakistani terrorist, he said. The body of the terrorist along with weapons and ammunition has been recovered, the spokesperson said.

An operation is in progress, he said.

