CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Army Foils Infiltration Bid by Heavily Armed Terrorists Along LoC in J-K's Poonch
1-MIN READ

Army Foils Infiltration Bid by Heavily Armed Terrorists Along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The Indian Army maintains a determined resolve to thwart any infiltration attempts or nefarious designs by anti-national elements, an official said.

The Indian Army maintains a determined resolve to thwart any infiltration attempts or nefarious designs by anti-national elements, an official said.

Owing to undulating terrain and heavy undergrowth, the terrorists managed to break contact and escape back towards Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the cover of darkness, an official said.

The Army has foiled a major infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

The infiltration attempt was detected by alert troops of the Indian Army, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

"A group of heavily armed Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate along the LoC in Poonch sector last night (Thursday)," he said. "The infiltrators were challenged and heavy firing ensued," the spokesman said.

Owing to undulating terrain and heavy undergrowth, the terrorists managed to break contact and escape back towards Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the cover of darkness, he said. A thorough search of the encounter site was carried out, and a huge quantity of supplies left behind by the terrorists was recovered, including clothing, packaged food items and medicines with Pakistani markings, Lt Col Anand said.

RELATED NEWS

The Indian Army maintains a determined resolve to thwart any infiltration attempts or nefarious designs by anti-national elements, he said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 04, 2021, 10:01 IST