Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Kupawara District of J&K, 5 Militants And 3 Soldier Killed

Srinagar: Five militants and three soldiers were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC)in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here on Sunday.

"In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Three soldiers have died in the operation.

"Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," he said, adding the operation was still in progress.

