Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Kupawara District of J&K, 5 Militants And 3 Soldier Killed
"Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, adding the operation was still in progress.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: Five militants and three soldiers were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC)in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here on Sunday.
"In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
Three soldiers have died in the operation.
"Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," he said, adding the operation was still in progress.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Venue Beats Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to Become Best-Selling Compact SUV in India
- Super Pink Moon Will Take Your Breath Away on April 8, But What is a Supermoon?
- OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India: This is How Much the New Phones May Cost You
- Apple iPhone 11 Now Reportedly Cheaper by Rs 17,000 in China — Will India Follow Suit?
- Smriti Mandhana Hosted a Q&A Session on Twitter and it Turned Out to be a Laugh Riot