1-min read

Army Goes Eco-friendly, Launches Fleet of 10 E-Cars in Delhi to Combat Pollution

The Army has a large number of Territorial Army Battalions (ECO) which have done yeoman service in environmental protection initiatives such as forestation.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
Army Goes Eco-friendly, Launches Fleet of 10 E-Cars in Delhi to Combat Pollution
Image for representation. (Image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: As an eco-friendly initiative, the Army on Thursday launched a batch of 10 electric cars for use of its officials here.

The pilot project is being done in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of central PSUs under the Ministry of Power, the Army said in a statement.

"The Army plans to operate the first batch of 10 e-Cars as a pilot project and develop further on this initiative and increase the number of e-Cars in Delhi to ensure economy, efficiency and minimal emissions," it said.

This is in step with government policies on environmental protection and the cars are for use of Army officials in New Delhi, the statement said.

"The introduction of e-cars in the Army in Delhi was visualised on the World Environment Day and launched today with flagging off the first lot of e-Cars for the Indian Army by QMG, Lt Gen Gopal R," it said.

The Army has a large number of Territorial Army Battalions (ECO) which have done yeoman service in environmental protection initiatives such as forestation.

Army units posted in remote and ecologically sensitive areas from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have been carrying out various activities in close coordination with the local populace to conserve the ecological balance and protect the environment, the statement said.

"Air pollution has been a major challenge in Delhi. Governments across the world are investing a lot of resources in fighting this menace. Electric vehicle technology has proved to be a viable alternative by reducing the carbon emission footprint.

"The Army's initiative in encouraging these electric vehicles will go a long way in furthering the development of this technology and its adoption for the general public in the near future," it said.

