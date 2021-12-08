Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash LIVE News Updates: CDS Bipin Rawat On Board; Court of Inquiry Ordered, Says Air Force

Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash LIVE News Updates: An Army chopper has crashed in Tamil Nadu with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members on board. The crash took place in the Nilgiris, shortly after the Mi-series chopper took off from the army base in Sulur. Confirming the incident, the Indian Air Force tweeted: “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.” Sources said the Union Cabinet is currently on and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident.
Visuals from the site of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations. Several teams are at the site carrying out search and rescue operations. Local military officers have reached the location, ANI reported. Official sources said all the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident. The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.
Reacting to the news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they were praying for the wellbeing of those onboard. “V v sad to hear this. I pray for everyone’s safety,” Kejriwal said. “Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health,” Chouhan tweeted. Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: “Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all.”
Rajnath Singh to Brief Parliament on Army Chopper Crash | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief parliament on the crash of an army chopper in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The chopper had Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members on board: All India Radio.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief parliament on the crash of an army chopper in #Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The chopper had Chief of Defence Staff #BipinRawat, his staff and family members on board.
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Reacts to Helicopter Crash:
Praying for the well-being and safety of CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji, his family and senior Army officials who were on-board on an Army helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu.
Army Chopper Crashes in Tamil Nadu: Local Military Officers Reach Location, 2 Bodies With 80 Per Cent Burns Taken to Hospital: Report | The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities: Sources told ANI.
Army Chopper Crashes In Tamil Nadu: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari 'Shocked' | Union Min Nitin Gadkari said he was shocked to learn of the crash and said he was praying for everyone's safety.
Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board. I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing.
I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing.
Visuals Show Massive Flames at Crash Site | Visuals from the site of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations. Several teams are at the site carrying out search and rescue operations. Local military officers have reached the location, ANI reported.
Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all.
Army Chopper Crash In Tamil Nadu
Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health.
Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.
(Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation)
Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Locals Involved in Rescue | Visuals of the incident. Locals are also helping in rescue operations.
Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation)
(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J
Along with CDS Gen #BipinRawat, 8 people were on board in the Army Chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu.
IAF on Chopper Crash | The Indian Air Force has said in a tweet: "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
