An army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Punjab’s Pathankot on Tuesday morning but the pilot and co-pilot have survived the crash.

The 254 AA helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at around 10.20am and police and NDRF are currently carrying out the rescue operation. An army team has also rushed to the spot to ascertain the damage.

Further details are awaited.

