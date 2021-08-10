Army Hoists 100-ft National Flag in Jammu and Kashmir; Dedicates It To The Nation

The army on Tuesday dedicated to the nation a 100-feet tall National Flag at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the celebrations of 75 years of independence. As part of 75 years of Independence, a 100-feet tall National Flag was dedicated to the nation at Gulmarg in a modest ceremony today (Tuesday). The ceremony was presided over by Army Commander, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Colonel Emron Musavi said.

Set amidst beautiful and salubrious surroundings of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the flag adds to the tourist attraction of the location, he said. It has already become a major draw for the tourists who have been flocking to it to take selfies with the backdrop of the national flag, Colonel Musavi said.

During the ceremony, the Army Commander said the flag was a tribute to the countless Kashmiris, who made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation.

Incidentally, the PRO said, Gulmarg is one of the locations along the Line of Control wherein Pakistani troops had infiltrated in 1965 and owing to the prompt response of young shepherd Mohammad Din, who alerted the security forces about the same, the Indian Army was greatly benefitted in defeating the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

Colonel Musavi said Joshi also honoured the next of kin of soldiers who had made sacrifice in the service to the nation. The Army Commander also felicitated certain members of civil society, who have contributed towards nation-building through various endeavours, he said.

