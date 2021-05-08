Army Inducts 1st Batch of 83 Women Soldiers in Military Police

In a first, the Indian Army on Saturday inducted 83 women into the Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMPC&S) at Bengaluru. It is the first time that women soldiers have been inducted into the non-officer cadre in the military.

An attestation parade of the of 83 women soldiers was held at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in the city, while observing the Covid-19 SOPs.

“The Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMP C &S) at Bengaluru held the attestation parade of the first batch of 83 women soldiers at the Dronacharya Parade Ground on May 8. The parade was conducted as a low-key event while observing all Covid-19 protocols,” the army said in a statement. Among the three services, the army is the only one to induct women as non-commissioned officers," the Army said in a statement.

The newly-attested women soldiers were inducted after a after a 61-week training period during which they were trained for various skills related to the Army.

The women soldiers received “Basic Military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties and management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications," the Army said.

The army plans to induct 800 women into the military police with a yearly intake of 52 women who will serve as personnel below officer rank.

