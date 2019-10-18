Army Initiates Programme with NASSCOM to Help Veterans Find Jobs in IT Sector

Guwahati: With the Indian Army initiating a programme jointly with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and a financial services firm, the newest generation of veterans is now likely to find suitable career opportunities in the information technology (IT) sector.

The Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) said a two-day seminar will be held on October 22-23 in Bangalore where an announcement will be made to move ahead with the initiative.

“I believe NASSCOM is looking for a one-point contact from where it can get all details of our ex-servicemen of the armed forces for the IT sector and I think AWPO will play a major role in carrying forward this agenda,” said major general (retd) Deepak Sapra, who is also the managing director of AWPO.

Defence sources said the process would also help understand how veterans with their varied skills can contribute towards the success of any company.

“There are a large number of IT-qualified personnel retiring from service every year. However, all are not able to find a suitable career opportunity post-retirement even as several multinational companies are keen on hiring ex-servicemen for their exceptional discipline and loyalty. This venture will help bridge the gap between the corporate world and the Army and better equip the ex-servicemen in finding a better second career.”

Retired colonel Dilip Kumar Borah, a Kargil war veteran who now works with a software company in Kolkata, said it is a good initiative that will help ex-servicemen of the Indian Army, “especially those in with expertise in the signals, engineering and ordnance department.”

Another ex-serviceman said it will be highly beneficial for Short Service and Emergency Commissioned Officers.

“A large number of SS officers will benefit from this move. They are technologically advanced, but lack the organisational skills required to merge with the IT/ITES. The IT sector will benefit more from the near-zero attrition levels and work ethic the soldiers bring to the table. It’s a win-win situation.”

Representatives of Amazon India and other companies will also be present at the event.

