Army: Israeli Killed In Shooting Near West Bank Settlement

Jerusalem, Dec 16 (AP) Palestinian militants on Thursday opened fire near a Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank, killing at least one Israeli, according to the country's defence minister. Defence Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences and said Israeli security forces will get their hands on the terrorists..

Defence Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences and said Israeli security forces will get their hands on the terrorists.

The Israeli military said it was treating other people wounded in the shooting and searching for the attackers. It said the shooting took place near the settlement of Homesh, in the northern West Bank. (AP) .

first published:December 17, 2021, 00:39 IST