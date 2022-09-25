CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Army, J&K Police Kill Two Terrorists Near LoC in Kupwara; Pistols, Grenade Recovered
1-MIN READ

Army, J&K Police Kill Two Terrorists Near LoC in Kupwara; Pistols, Grenade Recovered

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 25, 2022, 13:57 IST

Kupwara, India

Two terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in the operation. (File representative image: PTI)

Two terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in the operation. (File representative image: PTI)

News18 learnt that 7500 worth of Pakistan currency was also recovered. Details to follow

Two terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police said. The identification of the terrorists was being ascertained.

“Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. “02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow,” police said.

News18 learnt that 7500 worth of Pakistan currency was also recovered. Details to follow.

first published:September 25, 2022, 13:57 IST
last updated:September 25, 2022, 13:57 IST