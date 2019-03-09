LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Army Jawan Abducted by Militants From His House in Kashmir's Budgam District

The family of Mohammad Yasin Bhat, posted with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, informed police that some people came to their house at Qazipora Chadura and took him away.

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
Mohd Yasin Bhat had come home for a month-long vacation on February 26.
Srinagar: An Army jawan was kidnapped by militants from his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening.

Yasin had come home for a month-long vacation on February 26. A manhunt has been launched to trace his whereabouts, officials said.

Yasin had come home for a month-long vacation on February 26. A manhunt has been launched to trace his whereabouts, officials said.

A joint team of police and army personnel was sent to his village and a search operation was launched in the area, officials said.

The abduction comes at a time when the Army, and other security forces, posted in Kashmir, have been put on high alert following the face-off with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The latest abduction of an Armyman from his home brings back the memories of 22-year-old Lt Ummer Fayaz, who was abducted and killed by militants, who picked him up from his residence in Kashmir in 2017. He was on leave for his sister's wedding.

In another similar incident, army soldier Aurangzeb of 44 Rashtriya Rifles posted in south Kashmir’s Shopian district was abducted by militants in June last year. His bullet-riddled body was found 10 kilometers away from the place of kidnapping.

Aurangzeb, a resident of Poonch in Jammu was on way to his home to celebarate Eid when militants abducted him. The Army had questioned three personnel of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb's murder was followed by the killing of two policemen and a CRPF jawan when they were home on leave.
