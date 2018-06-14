English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Army Jawan Abducted by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
The abduction comes on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is discussing the extension or calling off of the Ramadan ceasefire that is set to end on Friday.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Militants abducted a soldier from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, police said.
The soldier, identified as Aurangzeb of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was travelling to Rajouri district when the militants stopped his vehicle in Kalampora area and kidnapped him.
The abduction comes on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is discussing the extension or calling off of the Ramadan ceasefire that is set to end on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, two militants and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. "Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said here.
