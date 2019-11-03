Army Jawan Commits Suicide on Odisha Training Academy Premises, Reason Unknown
Berhampur (Odisha): A 30-year old Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his quarter inside the Army Air Defence College at Gopalpur in Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.
The deceased was identified as R Krishna of Ranganathapuram in Tamil Nadu, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Berhampur Sadar, Jayant Kumar Mohapatra.
His body was recovered after breaking the door of the room. The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the SDPO said adding investigation is in progress.
