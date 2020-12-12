News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Army Jawan Dies After Falling into Gorge Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri District
1-MIN READ

Army Jawan Dies After Falling into Gorge Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri District

Representative image.

Representative image.

Lance Naik Suresh Gurgey was part of a patrolling party in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector, they said, adding he slipped and fell into the gorge and sustained severe injuries.

A soldier died on Saturday after accidentally falling into a deep gorge along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Lance Naik Suresh Gurgey was part of a patrolling party in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector, they said, adding he slipped and fell into the gorge and sustained severe injuries.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he died.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...