Army Jawan Dies After Falling Into Gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez Sector After Avalanche

Sepoy Karnail Singh, 22, had joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Changer Tarsooh village in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his parents.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
Army Jawan Dies After Falling Into Gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez Sector After Avalanche
Srinagar: An army jawan died after he fell into a deep gorge following an avalanche in Gurez sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, said the army on Thursday. "Sepoy Karnail Singh, 22, was deployed on the forward post in Gurez sector. On February 26, owing to sudden snow avalanche, he fell into a deep gorge," an army official said. He said Singh was rescued and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed.

The army on Thursday paid tributes to Singh at the Badami Bagh Cantonment. "LtGen K J S Dhillon, GOC Chinar Corps and all ranks paid homage on behalf of the nation," the official said. Singh had joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Changer Tarsooh village in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his parents.

His mortal remains were taken for the last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the official said. "In this hour of grief, the army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing," he said.

