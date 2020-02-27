Army Jawan Dies After Falling Into Gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez Sector After Avalanche

Srinagar: An army jawan died after he fell into a deep gorge following an avalanche in Gurez sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, said the army on Thursday. "Sepoy Karnail Singh, 22, was deployed on the forward post in Gurez sector. On February 26, owing to sudden snow avalanche, he fell into a deep gorge," an army official said. He said Singh was rescued and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed.

The army on Thursday paid tributes to Singh at the Badami Bagh Cantonment. "LtGen K J S Dhillon, GOC Chinar Corps and all ranks paid homage on behalf of the nation," the official said. Singh had joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Changer Tarsooh village in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his parents.

His mortal remains were taken for the last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the official said. "In this hour of grief, the army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.