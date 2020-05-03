Army jawan Dies as Colleague Hits Him While Reversing Car in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: A soldier died on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle inside Army's Corps Battle School in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

He was critically injured after one of his colleagues hit him while reversing his vehicle at the training centre at Sarol area of the district on Saturday evening, they said.

The jawan was taken to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries this afternoon, they said. The body was handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities, they said, adding police is investigating the matter .

