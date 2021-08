A 24-year-old soldier was on Sunday found dead under mysterious circumstances at an Army garrison in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. The jawan’s body was discovered around 8 pm.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to his death. The spokesman said the police station concerned has been informed.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here