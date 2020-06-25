Army Jawan from Maharashtra Died Trying to Save Colleagues along LAC in Galwan Valley, Says Minister

A jawan of the Indian Army from Nashik district of Maharashtra has died while trying to save his colleagues who had fallen into a river along the India-China border in the Galwan valley, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil said on Thursday.

The jawan, Sachin More, was a native of Malegaon in Nashik district, around 200km from here, he said.

More, who hailed from Malegaon tehsil, was posted on the India-China border. He died while trying to save his two colleagues who had fallen into a river. They were posted in the Galwan valley, Patil said.



Further details were awaited.

The Galwan valley was the scene of a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15.