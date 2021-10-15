Army Jawan, JCO Killed in Gun Battle With Terrorists in J&K’s Poonch

Two army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district late on Thursday night, just four days after five soldiers were killed in action in the same area. The exchange of fire between the two sides erupted in Poonch-Rajouri forests.

“In an ongoing counter terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas forest in Mendhar sub-division there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours today,” PRO defence said on Thursday.

On October 12, five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district.

On September 12, an unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces following a search operation in the upper reaches of Manjakote in Rajouri district.

On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Thanamandi belt on August 6.

