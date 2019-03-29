English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Jawan Killed in Landslide in J&K's Baramulla Near Line of Control
The Army on Friday paid tribute to Naik Parvej, with Corps Commander KJS Dhillon leading all ranks in paying homage to him.
Srinagar: An Army jawan was killed in a landslide when he was patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, Army officials said on Friday.
Naik Parvej was leading an operational patrolling team in Baramulla when a landslide struck on Thursday, the officials said.
They said the soldier fell into a deep stream flowing along the route and sustained grievous injuries. Parvej was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here for medical treatment where he died later.
