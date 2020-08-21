INDIA

Army Jawan Kills Self With Service Weapon in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch District

After he shot himself in Mankote sector, other soldiers rushed to find him in a pool of blood, they said, adding he was declared dead on arrival by doctors at an area hospital.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
An Army jawan posted in a forward area along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district shot himself dead with his service weapon Friday, official sources said.

After he shot himself in Mankote sector, other soldiers rushed to find him in a pool of blood, they said, adding he was declared dead on arrival by doctors at an area hospital.

He was serving with the 39 Rastriya Rifles. Police said they have registered a case and started investigation.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

