Army Jawan Kills Wife by Electrocuting Her Private Parts Over Infidelity Suspicion
Police said that during interrogation, the accused, a cook with the 6th battalion of the CAF in Dantewada district, confessed to killing his wife as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.
Image for representation.
Raipur: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly killed his wife by giving electric shock on her private parts on suspicion of infidelity in Raipur's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, the police said on Wednesday.
"The accused, identified as Suresh Miri (33), was taken into custody yesterday by Sargaon police in Mungeli district, where he had brought the body of his wife Laxmi (27) after allegedly killing her," Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Sargaon police outpost, Paras Ram Jagat told PTI.
During interrogation, Miri, a cook with the 6th battalion of the CAF in Dantewada district, confessed to killing Laxmi as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, Jagat added.
The couple, which lived in a housing board colony in Bhatapara along with their two children, had a heated argument on Tuesday afternoon, the ASI said.
"When Laxmi was washing clothes in the bathroom, Miri went inside and started beating her. When she fell unconscious, Miri passed electric current to her private parts with the help of a live wire leading to her death on the spot," he said.
Miri then called his in-laws and said that Laxmi had taken ill, Jagat said, adding that the accused then hired a van and took the body to his native village Khajri in the neighbouring Mungeli district.
Later, Miri told his in-laws that Laxmi had died due to the illness. His in-laws confronted him when they saw Laxmi's body and informed the police.
A police team reached the village and took Miri into custody, Jagat said.
Bhatapara police have been informed about his custody and they will reach Sargaon to arrest him tomorrow, he said.
When contacted, Bahatapara police officials said the house of the accused, where the alleged crime took place, had been sealed.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
