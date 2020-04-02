Take the pledge to vote

Army Jawan Kills Woman After Her Family Alerts Authorities of His Return to Village Amid Covid-19

The brother-in-law of the deceased had been given responsibility by the village panchayat to prepare a list of people who had returned home amid the pandemic.

PTI

April 2, 2020
Army Jawan Kills Woman After Her Family Alerts Authorities of His Return to Village Amid Covid-19
Image for representation: People collect ration from a government depot during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bikaner, Monday, March 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI30-03-2020_000064B)

Mainpuri (UP): An Army jawan allegedly shot dead a woman after her relative included his family's name in a list of people who had returned to their village in Alipur here following the outbreak of coronavirus, police said on Thursday.

The jawan Shailendra along with three others stormed into the house of one Vinay Yadav, who had included his name and that of his family in the list of people who had returned from Kolkata recently.

As the jawan started assaulting Vinay Yadav, his brother Dinesh and sister-in law Sandhya rushed to his rescue. Shailendra opened fire killing 36-year-old Sandhya on the spot, police said.

An FIR has been lodged at Kurra police station and Shailendra has been arrested, Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

Vinay Yadav, on the instructions of the village panchayat, had prepared a list of people who have returned home from other districts following the spread of coronavirus.

People returning to their villages from cities have been asked to self quarantine to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

