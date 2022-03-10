State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
Home » News » India » Army Jawan Missing Since 3 Days Found Dead in J&K's Budgam
Army Jawan Missing Since 3 Days Found Dead in J&K's Budgam

Sameer Ahmad Malla (28), a resident of Lokipora in Khag area of Budgam, was found dead in orchards of nearby Dalwach area.(Representational Image: ANI)

An Army jawan, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found dead on Thursday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Sameer Ahmad Malla (28), a resident of Lokipora in Khag area of Budgam, was found dead in orchards of nearby Dalwach area, the officials said.

Malla, who was working in the Army's 5 JAKLI unit, was reported missing on March 7, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

first published:March 10, 2022, 14:12 IST