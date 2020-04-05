Army Jawan Shoots Himself With Service Rifle Inside Camp in J&K's Samba

Jammu: An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Makhan Lal (40), posted with the 6th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, was on sentry duty at Border Road camp when he fatally shot himself with his service rifle on Saturday, a police official said.

He said the body of the deceased was handed over to his unit after completion of legal and medical formalities for further hand over to his family in Jammu.

Police have started inquest proceedings, the official said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

