Army Jawan, Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army died in a fierce gun fight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday in which a terrorist was also killed, Army officials said. Security forces had launched a search operation in Thanamandi belt following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces who retaliated, he said. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Rashtriya Rifles had suffered bullet injuries in the encounter. He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but succumbed to the injuries," Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

The officials also said that a terrorist was killed in the encounter. SP Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba said the encounter is going on.

This is the second encounter between terrorists and security personnel in August this year. One August 6, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Thanamandi belt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here