1-min read

Army Jawan Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Leh Days After Father Sent to Quarantine with Infection

The soldier has been isolated at the Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital. His sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Representative Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: A 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said on Wednesday.

This is the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces.

The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father who had already contracted the infection. His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and is in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.

The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2. He was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16, sources said.

The soldier has been isolated at the Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital. His sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation.

"Even though the soldier had rejoined duty, he was helping his family during his father's quarantine period and stayed at Chuchot village for sometime as well," they said.

