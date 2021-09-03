CHANGE LANGUAGE
Army Jawans Posted in Himachal Get Drinking Water Pipeline in Samdo Area

The pipeline was formally inaugurated before the army on Thursday.

This project involves the successful placement of a 700-meter-long pipeline at a height of 2000 feet.

In a major respite to the jawans of the Indian Army, their drinking water woes are finally coming to an end in the area of Samdo, along the Indo-Tibetan border at Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. With assistance from the Army, the Jal Shakti Department has laid a drinking water pipeline near the Indo-Tibetan border. Drinking water is being supplied to the army by establishing a seven-km long pipeline at an altitude of 14000 feet above sea level.

According to sources, this project involves the successful placement of a 700-meter-long pipeline at a height of 2000 feet and securing it with the help of a wire which was attached to a drain attached to the Parchhu river. Earlier in winter, when there was a lot of damage to the pipeline, the jawans used to battle daily with the scarcity of drinking water.

According to a report published in Amar Ujala, as per the drinking water project plan, a water source has been established near the glacier of Parchhu river, which is at an altitude of about 14000 feet. An engineer, who was a part of the team, Uttam, said that more than three crore rupees have been spent in the construction of the 7-kilometre-long pipeline.

The department workers secured this pipeline by hanging it on the span wire, which required a lot of risk-taking, according to sources. The pipeline was formally inaugurated before the army on Thursday. Districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have a 242 km-long border along the Tibetan border. Several incursions by Chinese troops have been reported in this area in the past. China is also reportedly building a road in the area of Tibet along the border.

first published:September 03, 2021, 18:38 IST