Army Jawans Posted in Himachal Get Drinking Water Pipeline in Samdo Area

In a major respite to the jawans of the Indian Army, their drinking water woes are finally coming to an end in the area of Samdo, along the Indo-Tibetan border at Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. With assistance from the Army, the Jal Shakti Department has laid a drinking water pipeline near the Indo-Tibetan border. Drinking water is being supplied to the army by establishing a seven-km long pipeline at an altitude of 14000 feet above sea level.

According to sources, this project involves the successful placement of a 700-meter-long pipeline at a height of 2000 feet and securing it with the help of a wire which was attached to a drain attached to the Parchhu river. Earlier in winter, when there was a lot of damage to the pipeline, the jawans used to battle daily with the scarcity of drinking water.

According to a report published in Amar Ujala, as per the drinking water project plan, a water source has been established near the glacier of Parchhu river, which is at an altitude of about 14000 feet. An engineer, who was a part of the team, Uttam, said that more than three crore rupees have been spent in the construction of the 7-kilometre-long pipeline.

The department workers secured this pipeline by hanging it on the span wire, which required a lot of risk-taking, according to sources. The pipeline was formally inaugurated before the army on Thursday. Districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have a 242 km-long border along the Tibetan border. Several incursions by Chinese troops have been reported in this area in the past. China is also reportedly building a road in the area of Tibet along the border.

