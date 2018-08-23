English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Army Jawan's Wife Found Hanging from Ceiling of UP Home
The victim's husband was in Amritsar at the time of the incident, police said.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Body of an Army jawan's wife was found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Lisarh village here, police said on Thursday.
The incident was reported on Wednesday evening, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.
The victim's husband was in Amritsar at the time of the incident, he said.
The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.
Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
