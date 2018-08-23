GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Army Jawan's Wife Found Hanging from Ceiling of UP Home

The victim's husband was in Amritsar at the time of the incident, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2018, 10:14 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Body of an Army jawan's wife was found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Lisarh village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Wednesday evening, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

The victim's husband was in Amritsar at the time of the incident, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
