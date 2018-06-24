English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Army Major Held in Meerut Over Murder of Fellow Officer's Wife in Delhi
Shailja Dwivedi was found dead with her throat slit near Brar Square in Delhi's Cantt area on Saturday afternoon.
New Delhi: An Army Major was taken into custody by the Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday, a day after the body of a fellow officer’s wife was found in the national capital’s Cantonment area.
Efforts were underway to bring Major Nikhil Handa to Delhi.
Shailja Dwivedi, the wife of Lt Col Amit Dwivedi, was found dead with her throat slit near Brar Square in Delhi's Cantt area on Saturday afternoon. Police said her body had marks that appear to have been caused by being run over by a vehicle. The police suspect she could have been murdered first and then run over by the killer.
Police said Shailja had gone to the army hospital for a physiotherapy session at 10am. Her body was found at 1pm. Major Handa was reportedly the last person to be seen with Shailja inside the hospital.
Ruling out robbery and sexual assault as motives, police had on Saturday said the crime could have been motivated by “personal reasons”.
Sources said Shailja and Handa met in Dimapur, where the latter and Lt Col Dwivedi were posted. Sources added that Lt Col Dwivedi was to leave for Sudan on a UN mission in a few weeks and that Shailja was to accompany him. The couple have an eight-year-old child.
Since Major Handa is currently serving, the Army has the option of taking over the case, but sources said this was an unlikely scenario.
Shailja's body was found with injury marks on the neck. Her identity was ascertained after her husband went to the police station around 4pm to get a missing person's complaint lodged.
