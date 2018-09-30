English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Major Accused of Raping Domestic Help the Day Her Husband Committed Suicide
A case has been registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station based on a complaint filed by the woman.
Representative image (Getty)
New Delhi: An Army Major has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help in southwest Delhi in July on the same day her husband allegedly committed suicide, the police said on Sunday.
They said a case was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on September 25 based on a complaint filed by the woman.
In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.
During investigation, police learnt that the woman's husband had committed suicide in a servant quarter where they used to reside, he said.
The woman was working at the Major's house even after the rape incident, he added.
A case has been registered, police said, adding the matter is being probed.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
