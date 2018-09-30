Army Major Accused of Raping Domestic Help the Day Her Husband Committed Suicide

An Army Major has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help in southwest Delhi in July on the same day her husband allegedly committed suicide, the police said on Sunday.They said a case was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on September 25 based on a complaint filed by the woman.In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.During investigation, police learnt that the woman's husband had committed suicide in a servant quarter where they used to reside, he said.The woman was working at the Major's house even after the rape incident, he added.A case has been registered, police said, adding the matter is being probed.