Major Killed, Soldier Injured in IED Blast Near LoC in Nowshera Sector Two Days After Pulwama Attack

A major-rank Army officer was killed in an IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The incident comes two days after the deadly Pulwama attack.According to news agency ANI, the major died while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which had been planted by terrorists. The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in Rajouri district's Naushera sector. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers.A soldier was also injured in the blast. He has been admitted at a hospital, officials said.Sources told CNN-News18 that an Afghan war veteran, Abdul Rashid Ghazi, who allegedly infiltrated into Valley in December and is an IED expert, could be the mastermind on Saturday's blast.The blast took place a few hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others.During the meeting, top security officials briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in the country, including along the Indo-Pak border, a Home Ministry official said. Two days ago 40 CRPF jawans were killed in an audacious terror attack in Pulwama.According to news agencies, two army personnel, including a major, were also killed in an IED attack in the same sector on January 11.