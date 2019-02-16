English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Major Killed, Soldier Injured in IED Blast Near LoC in Nowshera Sector Two Days After Pulwama Attack
An Army major was killed in an IED blast near the LoC in Jammu Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The incident comes two days after the deadly Pulwama attack.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: A major-rank Army officer was killed in an IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The incident comes two days after the deadly Pulwama attack.
According to news agency ANI, the major died while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which had been planted by terrorists. The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in Rajouri district's Naushera sector. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers.
A soldier was also injured in the blast. He has been admitted at a hospital, officials said.
Sources told CNN-News18 that an Afghan war veteran, Abdul Rashid Ghazi, who allegedly infiltrated into Valley in December and is an IED expert, could be the mastermind on Saturday's blast.
The blast took place a few hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others.
During the meeting, top security officials briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in the country, including along the Indo-Pak border, a Home Ministry official said. Two days ago 40 CRPF jawans were killed in an audacious terror attack in Pulwama.
According to news agencies, two army personnel, including a major, were also killed in an IED attack in the same sector on January 11.
(details awaited)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to news agency ANI, the major died while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which had been planted by terrorists. The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in Rajouri district's Naushera sector. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers.
A soldier was also injured in the blast. He has been admitted at a hospital, officials said.
Sources told CNN-News18 that an Afghan war veteran, Abdul Rashid Ghazi, who allegedly infiltrated into Valley in December and is an IED expert, could be the mastermind on Saturday's blast.
The blast took place a few hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others.
During the meeting, top security officials briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in the country, including along the Indo-Pak border, a Home Ministry official said. Two days ago 40 CRPF jawans were killed in an audacious terror attack in Pulwama.
According to news agencies, two army personnel, including a major, were also killed in an IED attack in the same sector on January 11.
(details awaited)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Prodigy Plays Piano at Lightning Speed, Amazes Everyone on 'The World's Best' Show
- Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
- AddArmor Escalade Bulletproof Vehicle Can Withstand AK-47 Bullets - Watch Video
- TVS Launches Kargil Edition of Star City+, Tribute to Indian Soldiers
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results