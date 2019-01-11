English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Major, Soldier Killed in IED Blast Near Line of Control Along J&K's Nowshera
An improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers patrolling the borderline in Laam belt of Nowshera sector.
Srinagar: An Army Major and a soldier were killed in an IED blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.
An improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers patrolling the borderline in Laam belt of Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, they said.
The blast resulted in injuries to two soldiers, including a Major, the officials said, adding they were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries.
Army soldiers have been alerted against IED blasts and attacks by the border action teams (BATs) of the Pakistan Army, they said.
In another incident, terrorists lobbed a grenade at CRPF platoon near Lal Chowk, Srinagar, on Friday evening. No loss of life or injury was reported from the attack.
Also on Friday, an Army porter was critically injured when Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations for the fourth consecutive day along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, officials said.
Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in forward areas in Nowshera and Poonch sectors, critically injuring an Army porter, they said. He has been hospitalised, the officials added.
