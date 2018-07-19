English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Army Major Who Won Gallantry Award for 26/11 Rescue Ops Denied Cash Award, Moves HC
The Haryana governmnent had turned down Major Karamjit Singh Yadav's application, stating that the incident had occurred "during peace time".
Photographers run past burning Taj Mahal Hotel during a gun battle between the Indian commandos and terrorists in Mumbai November 29, 2008.
Chandigarh: An Army major involved in the rescue operation during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has moved high court against the Haryana government for denying him the one-time cash award meant for defence personnel.
Major Karamjit Singh Yadav, 36, a resident of Rewari in the state, said in his petition to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana that he was deputed with the National Security Guard (NSG) during the 'Operation Black Tornado' in November 2008.
Yadav, a recipient of the gallantry award for his part in the operations, had applied for the one-time cash award as per the policy of the Haryana government for the 'War Time and Peace Time Gallantry Awards of the Defence Forces Personnel'.
However, his application was turned down in 2011 by the then secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, Haryana, stating that the case was not covered under the government's policy and the incident had occurred "during peace time".
The petitioner described the decision of the board as "totally illegal and not according to the law". This is clearly a violation of the fundamental rights of a citizen of India, he added in his petition.
Also Watch
Major Karamjit Singh Yadav, 36, a resident of Rewari in the state, said in his petition to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana that he was deputed with the National Security Guard (NSG) during the 'Operation Black Tornado' in November 2008.
Yadav, a recipient of the gallantry award for his part in the operations, had applied for the one-time cash award as per the policy of the Haryana government for the 'War Time and Peace Time Gallantry Awards of the Defence Forces Personnel'.
However, his application was turned down in 2011 by the then secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, Haryana, stating that the case was not covered under the government's policy and the incident had occurred "during peace time".
The petitioner described the decision of the board as "totally illegal and not according to the law". This is clearly a violation of the fundamental rights of a citizen of India, he added in his petition.
Also Watch
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sir Cecil and Brar - The Perfect Derby Winning Combo at Bangalore
- Hina Khan Accused of Rs 12 Lakh Jewellery Fraud; Actress Calls It a 'Tactic' of Her Haters
- Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter
- End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices