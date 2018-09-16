Army Man Among Three Accused in Haryana Student's Gang Rape

One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an Army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said on Saturday.Police also released the pictures of the suspects named Munish, Nishu and Pankaj — the Army personnel.The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana's Mahendargarh district on Wednesday. "Of the three accused, one is an Army man and a police team has gone to Rajasthan to arrest him. I am sure he will be arrested today," he said.Sandhu said all the three accused were known to the victim. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car, and took her to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day.However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters on Friday that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons. Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case. She said on Friday that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident, while the accused were "roaming freely" after the incident.