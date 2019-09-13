Army Man on Leave Commits Suicide in Gurugram Hotel's Toilet

Gurugram: An army man, identified as Rajiv Kumar (35), allegedly committed suicide in the washroom of a hotel, here on Thursday. No Suicide note was found.

A resident of Trarpur village under the Bilaspur police station in Gurugram, Kumar was posted at the Rajori sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased had taken leave on September 5 and reached Gurugram on September 7. Instead of visiting his village, he took a room in the hotel on the Old Delhi Road.

"As Kumar didn't reach his village, his relatives lodged a missing complaint at the Bilaspur police station. On Thursday, his room was open. When the housekeeping employee entered, he saw Kumar hanging in the toilet with shoelace," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

He reported the incident to the hotel manager who informed the Palam Vihar police station.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide as no marks of scuffle was found in the room or toilet. Though the main door of the room was open, external force can't be ruled out. The cops are investigating and waiting for postmortem report," Bokan said.

