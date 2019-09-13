Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Army Man on Leave Commits Suicide in Gurugram Hotel's Toilet

A resident of Trarpur village under the Bilaspur police station in Gurugram, Kumar was posted at the Rajori sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Army Man on Leave Commits Suicide in Gurugram Hotel's Toilet
Representative image.
Loading...

Gurugram: An army man, identified as Rajiv Kumar (35), allegedly committed suicide in the washroom of a hotel, here on Thursday. No Suicide note was found.

A resident of Trarpur village under the Bilaspur police station in Gurugram, Kumar was posted at the Rajori sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased had taken leave on September 5 and reached Gurugram on September 7. Instead of visiting his village, he took a room in the hotel on the Old Delhi Road.

"As Kumar didn't reach his village, his relatives lodged a missing complaint at the Bilaspur police station. On Thursday, his room was open. When the housekeeping employee entered, he saw Kumar hanging in the toilet with shoelace," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

He reported the incident to the hotel manager who informed the Palam Vihar police station.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide as no marks of scuffle was found in the room or toilet. Though the main door of the room was open, external force can't be ruled out. The cops are investigating and waiting for postmortem report," Bokan said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram