Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s Pulwama: Report
Soon after the incident, a joint team of army and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.
Srinagar: A 25-year-old soldier was shot dead by suspected militants at Pingleena village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday afternoon, Global News Service reported.
The report said that the soldier, Ashiq Hussain of Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, was shot by masked gunmen. The horrific incident took place outside his house at Naik Mohalla in Pingleena village.
A police officer confirmed that the incident took place. He said that Ashiq Hussain was rushed to the hospital immediately. However, he was declared brought dead on arrival.
Soon after the incident a joint team of army and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.
Pulwama has been in the news after the horrific terror attack on CRPF convoy on February 14. A local Kashmiri rammed his explosive-laden SUV on a bus carrying CRPF jawans, killing 40 of them.
