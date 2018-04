Army Medical Corps Short Service Commission Entry 2018 - Apply before 26th April 2018 for SSC Officer’s Post

Armed Forces Medical Service Recruitment 2018 for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers has begun on the official website of Army Medical Corps - amcssentry.gov.in. The AFMS is inviting applications from Indian male and female MBBS candidates for granting Short Service Commission. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 26th April 2018 by following the instrucgtions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.amcssentry.gov.in Step 2 – Click on New Registration and complete the registration processStep 3 – Login to your profile with registration credentials and fill the application form, make payment online and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceThe applicant must possess medical qualification included in 1st/ 2nd schedule or Part 2 of the 3rd scheduled of IMC Act 1956 or should complete the MBBS Final Examination by 30th June 2018. The applicants having Post graduate Degree or Diploma recognized by State Medical Council / MCI/ NBE can also apply.For more information, applicants are advised to visit official advertisement link:The age of the applicant must be less than 45 years as on 31st Dec 2018.Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.200 online only.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview scheduled to be conducted at Bengaluru.