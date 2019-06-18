Army Men Thrash School Bus Driver in Shopian, Video Shows Terrified Children Crying

Srinagar: The driver of a school bus in south Kashmir’s Shopian was allegedly thrashed by the Army personnel on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place when the bus carrying the children was plying from school to drop them at their homes. A video of the terrified school children has gone viral on social media with the children claiming that the "driver uncle" was thrashed by the Army men without any reason.

The students alleged the Army personnel, while assaulting the driver, threatened to beat them too if they cried.

Shopian's Zawoora area residents too corroborated the children's claim saying the driver, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, was beaten by the Army personnel.

Rather reportedly sustained head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In another incident, a traffic policeman was allegedly beaten up by the Army personnel for not stopping the civilian traffic to give way to an Army's mine-protected Casspir vehicle passing through Nowgam area of the Srinagar city.

A video of the purported incident with the policeman bleeding from his head has been widely circulated on social media.

While police said they are investigating the allegations, a Defence spokesman here said details of the incidents are being ascertained.

(With PTI inputs)