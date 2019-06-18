Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Army Men Thrash School Bus Driver in Shopian, Video Shows Terrified Children Crying

The students alleged the Army personnel, while assaulting the driver, threatened to beat them too if they cried.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Army Men Thrash School Bus Driver in Shopian, Video Shows Terrified Children Crying
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Srinagar: The driver of a school bus in south Kashmir’s Shopian was allegedly thrashed by the Army personnel on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place when the bus carrying the children was plying from school to drop them at their homes. A video of the terrified school children has gone viral on social media with the children claiming that the "driver uncle" was thrashed by the Army men without any reason.

The students alleged the Army personnel, while assaulting the driver, threatened to beat them too if they cried.

Shopian's Zawoora area residents too corroborated the children's claim saying the driver, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, was beaten by the Army personnel.

Rather reportedly sustained head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In another incident, a traffic policeman was allegedly beaten up by the Army personnel for not stopping the civilian traffic to give way to an Army's mine-protected Casspir vehicle passing through Nowgam area of the Srinagar city.

A video of the purported incident with the policeman bleeding from his head has been widely circulated on social media.

While police said they are investigating the allegations, a Defence spokesman here said details of the incidents are being ascertained.

(With PTI inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram