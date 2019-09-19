Army Nab Gurdaspur Man on Spying Charges Over Photos of Kartarpur Corridor, Cantt Area
The suspect was allegedly offered Rs 10 lakh for providing sensitive information, though it was yet be verified, the police said.
Image for representation.
Gurdaspur: A resident of Tibri village here was nabbed by Army officials for allegedly providing photographs of the cantonment area and the under-construction Kartarpur corridor to someone in Pakistan, police said on Thursday.
Vipan Singh was held by Army personnel on Wednesday, said Kulwinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Purana Shalla police station in Gurdaspur.
Officers of the military intelligence were still questioning Singh, the police said, adding that he was yet to be handed over to them.
Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur up to the border is being built by India.
The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib — the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan's Kartarpur — with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.
