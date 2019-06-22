Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Army Nursing College Releases B.Sc Nursing Result 2019 at acn.co.in; How to Download

The Army Nursing College Result 2019 was released on the official website at acn.co.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Army Nursing College Releases B.Sc Nursing Result 2019 at acn.co.in; How to Download
(Image: News18.com)
Army Nursing College Result 2019 Released | The Army College of Nursing located in Jalandhar has declared the result of Online Admission Test (OAT) 2019 for B.SC nursing courses for the current academic session. The Army Nursing College Result 2019 was released on the official website acn.co.in; the college had also published the counseling schedule.

All candidates waiting their OAT Result can check their score by clicking this link and also get to know their assigned admission date for appearing in the counseling process by reading this official PDF. According to information mentioned in the Army Nursing College’s circular, the first round of counseling is scheduled for July 25 and if second phase is required it will be conducted on August 28.

Steps to Download Army College of Nursing 2019 Result PDF File

The entrance Online Admission Test (OAT) 2019 for admission to nursing course in Army Nursing College, which is affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Indian Nursing Council of New Delhi, was held on June 8. Check steps for availing the Army Nursing College 2019 OAT Result.

Step 1- Visit the official website of the College: acn.co.in.

Step 2- Search for a link reading ‘2019 OAT Result’ under notice section

Step 3- Click on it and the Army Nursing College Result in PDF file will open in new window

Step 4- Check your result status by searching your roll number

Step 5- Save the PDF file for future reference

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
