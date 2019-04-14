English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Army Officer Dies after Falling into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
The officer was rushed to a hospital from where he was shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment, where he succumbed to injuries.
Srinagar: An Army officer died after falling into a gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.
Major Vikas Singh slipped into a gorge and suffered critical injuries during a patrol along the LoC in Machhil sector on Saturday, an Army official said.
The officer was rushed to a hospital from where he was shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment here, he said.
However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the official said.
