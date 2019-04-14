Army Officer Dies after Falling into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

An Army officer died after falling into a gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.Major Vikas Singh slipped into a gorge and suffered critical injuries during a patrol along the LoC in Machhil sector on Saturday, an Army official said.The officer was rushed to a hospital from where he was shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment here, he said.However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the official said.